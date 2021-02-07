Left Menu

Nepal's SC issues show-cause notice on petition filed by Speaker against appointments by President

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 07-02-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 21:44 IST
Nepal's SC issues show-cause notice on petition filed by Speaker against appointments by President

Nepal's Supreme Court on Sunday issued a show-cause notice in response to a writ petition filed by Speaker of the House of Representatives Agni Prasad Sapkota against the recent appointments made by President Bidya Devi Bhandari at various constitutional commissions.

A single bench of Justice Prakash Kumar Dhungana issued the notice in the name of defendants - President Bhandari, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana, the office of the Constitutional Council, and chairman of the National Assembly, the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

The court has asked the defendants to submit their written response within 15 days, said Devendra Dhakal, information officer at the Supreme Court.

Senior Advocates Krishna Prasad Bhandari and Raman Shrestha among others defended Speaker Sapkota and demanded that those appointed to constitutional commissions should not be allowed to work.

On Wednesday, Chief Justice Cholendra administered the oath of office to almost four dozen people in various constitutional bodies in the presence of President Bhandari.

On Thursday, the Nepal Communist Party's splinter faction-led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' called a nation-wide general strike to oppose the appointment of office bearers and members of various constitutional bodies by Prime Minister Oli-led caretaker government.

Speaker Sapkota on Friday filed the petition against President Bhandari’s move to appoint 32 office-bearers to 11 constitutional bodies on Wednesday.

Narayan Kaji Shrestha, spokesperson for the Prachanda-led faction of the party, has termed the appointment of the office bearers and members of various constitutional bodies by caretaker Oli government as unconstitutional and said that it shows autocratic tendency of the government.

The caretaker government has no right to make new appointments and also reshuffle the cabinet, he said, pointing to the latest cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Oli.

Nepal plunged into a political crisis on December 20 after 68-year-old Oli, known for his pro-China leanings, in a surprise move dissolved Parliament, amidst a tussle for power with Prachanda.

His move to dissolve the 275-member House sparked protests from a large section of the NCP led by Prachanda, also a co-chair of the ruling party. The Prachanda-led faction had been holding protest rallies and pubic gatherings in various parts of the country, including Kathmandu.

Oli, who is the chairperson of a faction of the NCP, has said he was forced to dissolve the House after knowing that the Prachanda-led faction was planning to file a no-confidence motion against him and introduce an impeachment motion against President Bhandari.

Oli-led CPN-UML and Prachanda-led NCP (Maoist Centre) merged in May 2018 to form a unified Nepal Communist Party following victory of their alliance in the 2017 general elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal reports 193 new COVID-19 cases, 5 fresh fatalities

West Bengals COVID-19 tally roseto 5,71,371 on Sunday as 193 more people tested positive forthe infection, while five fresh fatalities pushed the statescoronavirus death toll to 10,207, a health bulletin said.Kolkata reported the highest nu...

Under Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana, poor and needy women will be made self-reliant: Khattar

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that under Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana and Haryana State Rural Livelihoods Mission HSRLM poor and needy women will be made self-reliant.He further said a district-level training centre will ...

Koraga community to be covered under quota, says Minister

Karnataka government is considering accommodation of the Koraga community in the list of quota for Scheduled Tribes, according to the stateMinister for Backward Classes Welfare and Religious Endowment Kota Srinivas Poojary.With the inclusio...

Italy reports 270 coronavirus deaths on Sunday

Italy reported 270 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, down from 385 the day before, the health ministry said.The daily tally of new infections fell to 11,641 from 13,442 on Saturday, it said. Italy has recorded 91,273 deaths linked to CO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021