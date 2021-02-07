NC desperate after defeat in DDC chairperson polls: JKAP

The National Conference has become desperate after defeat in chairperson and vice-chairperson elections for district development councils (DDCs) in Srinagar and Shopian, the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) said on Sunday.

The NC had alleged that the JKAP ''engineered defections'' after the DDC elections in December last year to win council chairperson posts in Srinagar and Shopian.

“Those questioning the Apni Party were once in alliance with the BJP and they have added more problems in J-K's politics than resolving issues of the people,” senior JKAP leader and former minister Mohammed Dilawar Mir said.

“These power hungry politicians have again resorted to defaming others because they know they have lost their political ground and they are not able to accept victory of the Apni Party in DDC elections,” he added.

Mir said the NC has become desperate on seeing political power slipping out of its hands.

“They are not able to digest that people are joining the Apni Party with their own free will,” he said addressing workers’ convention in Udhampur district.

NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar had tweeted, ''King's party which won only 2 DDC seats in Shopian distt, engineered defections post elections and are now heading the DDC Council there. Similarly in Srinagar, the party won just 3 seats and managed to take control of the district. Is ko bolte hai democracy is aisi ki taisi (sic).'' Immediately after the results on Saturday, the NC asked State Election Commissioner K K Sharma to disqualify those DDC members who have changed their party affiliation after being elected to the district councils.

NC provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani and Member of Parliament from Anantnag Hasnain Masoodi raised the issue of defections of elected DDC members with Sharma, impressing upon him to examine the issues, saying “it violates people's mandate and spirit of democracy”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)