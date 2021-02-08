Haiti prime minister says about 20 people detained over alleged power grab

Haiti prime minister says about 20 people detained over alleged power grabReuters | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 08-02-2021 01:25 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 01:21 IST
Haitian Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe on Sunday said more than 20 people have been arrested in Haiti after an alleged power grab, amid street demonstrations against President Jovenel Moise.
The arrested individuals include a Supreme Court judge, Jouthe told a news conference.
