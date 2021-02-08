Left Menu

PM appeals to farmers to end agitation against farm laws

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 12:07 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made a fervent appeal to protesters to end their agitation against the new farm laws even as he questioned opposition parties for their sudden ''U-turn'' on the agriculture reforms.

The Prime Minister also hit out at those behind the protests, saying a new ''breed'' of agitators has emerged in the country who cannot live without an agitation and the country should be beware of them.

He also said the new FDI (Foreign Destructive Ideology) has emerged in the country and ''we need to be more aware to save the country from such ideology''.

Modi also stressed that India is very proud of the contribution of Sikhs and the language used by some for them will not benefit the country. He alleged that some people are also trying to defame Sikhs.

''This is a community that has done so much for the nation. The country takes pride in the contribution of Sikhs, but some people are trying to defame them. The words and blessings of the Guru Sahibs are precious. The language used by some for them will not benefit the country,'' he said, replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in Rajya Sabha.

On the farm sector and the ongoing protest, Modi said, ''MSP was there. MSP is there. MSP will remain in the future. Affordable ration for the poor will continue. Mandis will be modernised''.

He quoted former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on the need for reforms in the farm sector and said Congress should take pride that Modi had to do what the former Prime Minister wanted.

Modi said since 2014 his government has initiated changes in the agriculture sector aimed at empowering the farmer.

The crop insurance scheme was changed to make it more farmer friendly. The PM-KISAN scheme was also brought in, he added.

