SP to hold state-wide programme on National Women's Day

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday asked women to join a programme to be held by the party across the state on the birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu on February 13, which is celebrated as National Women's Day in the country.

The party will hold 'mahila ghera' in the entire state. The 'mahila shakti' (women power) is urged that they should join this programme, and ''make it (programme) so big that the sleep of those in power is broken,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

''The women should come forward,'' the SP chief said while using the hashtag #nahi_chaahiye_bhajapa.

Yadav also targeted the BJP government on the issue of three new farm laws.

''The BJP government is not bothered about India's image getting maligned abroad, and we are of the view that in order to give benefits to his capitalist friends, it will hatch a plot to linger on the issue of farm laws. But this time, the farmers will not get misguided, and will defeat the BJP,'' he alleged.

