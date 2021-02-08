Telangana Congress urges Rahul Gandhi to become party chief

Telangana Congress unit has urged Rahul Gandhi to take over as party chief again. According to Telangana Congress functionaries, the presidents of all the 33 District Congress Committees (DCCs) in the state on Sunday passed a unanimous resolution urging Gandhi to become AICC president.

The unanimous resolution was passed in a meeting attended by all the 33 DCC presidents in the presence of AICC Telangana in-charge and Member of Parliament Manickam Tagore, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Congress Legislative Party leader Bhatti Vikrarmarka and other senior AICC and TPCC leaders in Khammam district. Earlier, Congress units of Delhi and Chhattisgarh passed resolutions, demanding that Rahul Gandhi be made the party chief again.

Rahul Gandhi, who took over as Congress president in 2017, resigned from the post following the party's disastrous defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. After his resignation and months of limbo, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was elected as Congress interim president by the CWC.

Congress party organisational elections were proposed by its Central Election Authority in May 2021. However, polls were postponed in view of the Assembly elections schedule to held in the five states this year. It was proposed by the CWC Members that party organisational elections should be held after Assembly polls. With this Delhi has passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi president of the party with immediate effect and in the process become the first state unit to start the campaign "Rahul Returns." According to sources, other PCC units are likely to follow in the footsteps of the Delhi Congress unit. (ANI)

