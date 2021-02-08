Left Menu

HP govt proposes outlay of Rs 9,405.41 cr for 2021-22

This was announced by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while presiding over MLAs priority meeting for the financial year 2021-22 here on Monday, the spokesperson said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-02-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:48 IST
The Himachal Pradesh government has proposed an outlay of Rs. 9,405.41 crore under the developmental budget for the year 2021-22, an official spokesperson said. This was announced by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while presiding over MLAs' priority meeting for the financial year 2021-22 here on Monday, the spokesperson said. The chief minister said that the meeting was of utmost importance as the elected representatives got an opportunity to underline their developmental priorities.

Thakur said that the three years of the BJP government in the state have been full of achievements and accomplishments despite an year getting wasted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

