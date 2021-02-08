Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-02-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 21:17 IST
UK's Gove scolds EU for putting 'integrationist theology' above peace in N.Ireland

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's pointman on Brexit scolded the European Commission on Monday for prioritising "integrationist theology" above peace in Northern Ireland. Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove said the EU's implementing regulation for invoking Article 16 of the Northern Irish Protocol remained in place.

"If people put a particular type of integrationist theology ahead of the interests of the people of Northern Ireland they are not serving the cause of peace and progress in Northern Ireland - and that is my pricipal and overriding concern," Gove told lawmakers. "Pandora's Box has been opened and that is concerning... who knows what Trojan horses will come out," Gove said, quoting former Labour Foreign Secretary Ernest Bevin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

