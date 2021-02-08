RSS leader Darshan Lal Jain dies, cremated with state honours

Left Menu

RSS leader Darshan Lal Jain, who dedicated his life to social work, died on Monday at the age of 93.

Jain, who was also involved in the work to find the mythical river Saraswati, passed away at his residence in Jagadhri in Haryana's Yamunanagar district. He is survived by two sons and two daughters.

He was cremated with state honours. A contingent of police presented guard of honour as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

Jain had received the Padma Bhushan in 2019 for his contribution in social work and was instrumental in setting up many educational institutes in Haryana. He worked tirelessly in various fields, especially education for the poor and girls, and was a founder member of Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Jagadhri, established in 1954, and the founder secretary of DAV College for Girls, Yamunanagar, the first girls' college in the region, in 1957.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar condoled Jain's demise.

''His memories will always live in our hearts,'' Khattar tweeted.

Khattar, Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Education Minister Kanwar Pal, BJP state president O P Dhankar were among those who attended his cremation. The funeral pyre was lit by Jain's son Neeraj.

In the evening, Khattar visited Jain's residence in Jagadhri here and expressed condolences to the bereaved family members.

The chief minister said Jain had always rendered selfless service to society and for this, he would be long remembered.

According to an official statement, Khattar said besides the freedom movement of the country, Jain made vital contributions in the fields of education and social service, especially in the rejuvenation of the Saraswati river.

"His contribution in rejuvenation of Saraswati river had been paramount," he said.

Jain was the founder of Saraswati Research Institute. PTI Cor SUN VSD SNE

