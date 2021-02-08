Left Menu

Trump lawyers blast impeachment trial as ''political theater''

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-02-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 21:54 IST
Trump lawyers blast impeachment trial as ''political theater''

Lawyers for Donald Trump on Monday blasted the impeachment case against him as an act of “political theater” by Democrats, whom they accused of exploiting for their own party's gain the chaos and trauma of last month's riot at the US Capitol.

In a brief filed on the eve of the Senate impeachment trial, lawyers for the former president attacked the case on multiple grounds, foreshadowing legal and constitutional arguments they intend to present when the trial opens in earnest on Tuesday.

They suggest that Trump was simply exercising his First Amendment rights when he disputed the election results and argue that he explicitly encouraged his supporters to have a peaceful protest and therefore cannot be responsible for the actions of the rioters.

They suggest the Senate is not entitled to try Trump now that he has left office, an argument that is contested by even some conservative legal scholars, and they deny that the goal of the case is about pursuing justice.

“Instead, this was only ever a selfish attempt by Democratic leadership in the House to prey upon the feelings of horror and confusion that fell upon all Americans across the entire political spectrum upon seeing the destruction at the Capitol on Jan. 6 by a few hundred people,” the lawyers wrote in a brief obtained by The Associated Press.

“Instead of acting to heal the nation, or at the very least focusing on prosecuting the lawbreakers who stormed the Capitol, the Speaker of the House and her allies have tried to callously harness the chaos of the moment for their own political gain,” they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After protests, Russian prison service wants more tasers, protective gear

Russias prison authority has this month issued tenders for the purchase of hundreds of tasers, smoke grenades and protective gear, according to state procurement documents. The orders follow mass rallies in support of Kremlin critic Alexei ...

Over 50 kg cannabis seized from Nagaland-registered truck in UP, 2 held

The Hathras Police in western Uttar Pradesh has arrested two people and seized over 50 kilograms of cannabis being transported in a Nagaland-registered truck, officials said on Monday.The seizure was made in Sikandrabad police station area ...

2021 a ‘crucial year’ for climate change, UN chief tells Member States

Antnio Guterres was speaking to Member States meeting as part of the preparations towards the latest annual UN climate conference, known as COP26, which will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, in November. Originally scheduled for last year, i...

HSC exams in Odisha schools from May 3

The High School CertificateHSC examinations will begin on May 3 in Odisha schools, asper a notification issued by the Board of Secondary Education,Cuttack on Monday.The examination will continue till May 15, it said.The examinations for the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021