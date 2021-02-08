MVA allies will contest elections together: Nana Patole

Ruling allies in Maharashtra- theShiv Sena, NCP and Congress--will contest all elections in thestate together, state Congress president Nana Patole said onMonday.

However, the views of Congress leaders and workerswill also be considered in certain cases, he told reporters inKalyan in Thane district.

When asked what impact the Sunday visit of Union HomeMinister Amit Shah will have on the state government, Patolesaid the MVA government will complete the full term.

''Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will reply to thisquestion,'' he added.

Shah visited Kankavli in Sindhudurg district on Sundayto inaugurate a private medical college.

Responding to Shah's comment in which he equated theMaha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of the Shiv Sena, NCP andCongress with an auto-rickshaw whose three wheels were pullingin different directions, Patole said, ''the BJP government atthe Centre was running on six wheels which are coming out oneby one''.

