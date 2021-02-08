Sudan's prime minister names new cabinet

Sudan's prime minister names new cabinetReuters | Khartoum | Updated: 08-02-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 23:10 IST
Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok announced a new cabinet on Monday, appointing Darfur rebel leader Jibril Ibrahim as finance minister.
Among the other new appointments were Mariam Sadiq al-Mahdi, a leader of the popular Umma Party, who was named as foreign minister.
