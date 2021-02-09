2 BJP MPs gheraoed in Bengal's Jhargram as local women protest over water

Two BJP MPs were gheraoed inWest Bengal's Jhargram district on Monday as local womenblocked a highway, demanding that the party fulfil its LokSabha poll promise of providing piped water connections to thehouseholds in the area.

A large number of women blocked the State Highway 5 atSilda in the Binpur police station area, demanding that localBJP MP Kunar Hembram fulfil his pre-poll promise.

Purulia's BJP MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, who wascrossing the area, got stuck due to the blockade.

Stepping out of his vehicle, Mahato told theprotesters, ''I am with your demands. There is no water, noelectricity. Who is responsible for this?'' However, the women did not budge and one of them toldthe lawmaker, ''Kunar Hembram promised to provide water to ourhouses. Why not yet? Why is there no water in our houses?'' As the protests intensified, the MP's security somehowmanaged to whisk him away from the spot.

As Hembram, the Jhargram MP, later arrived at thespot, the protesting women gheraoed him, raising slogans.

He told the protesters that his MP LAD fund wascompletely exhausted at the moment and he would resolve theirissue after the assembly elections.

Unhappy with the MP's assurance, the gherao continuedfor around 40 minutes, though Hembram claimed that nothing assuch has happened.

Police and security personnel managed to take him outof the gherao somehow.

Later, Hembram told reporters that he went to the spotto discuss the matter with the women and there were noprotests against him.

The protests continued till late in the evening with asubstantial police presence in the area. The protesters weredemanding that senior government officials meet them.

