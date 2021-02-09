Left Menu

2 BJP MPs gheraoed in Bengal's Jhargram as local women protest over water

Two BJP MPs were gheraoed inWest Bengals Jhargram district on Monday as local womenblocked a highway, demanding that the party fulfil its LokSabha poll promise of providing piped water connections to thehouseholds in the area.A large number of women blocked the State Highway 5 atSilda in the Binpur police station area, demanding that localBJP MP Kunar Hembram fulfil his pre-poll promise.Purulias BJP MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, who wascrossing the area, got stuck due to the blockade.Stepping out of his vehicle, Mahato told theprotesters, I am with your demands.

PTI | Jhargram | Updated: 09-02-2021 00:05 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 00:05 IST
2 BJP MPs gheraoed in Bengal's Jhargram as local women protest over water

Two BJP MPs were gheraoed inWest Bengal's Jhargram district on Monday as local womenblocked a highway, demanding that the party fulfil its LokSabha poll promise of providing piped water connections to thehouseholds in the area.

A large number of women blocked the State Highway 5 atSilda in the Binpur police station area, demanding that localBJP MP Kunar Hembram fulfil his pre-poll promise.

Purulia's BJP MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, who wascrossing the area, got stuck due to the blockade.

Stepping out of his vehicle, Mahato told theprotesters, ''I am with your demands. There is no water, noelectricity. Who is responsible for this?'' However, the women did not budge and one of them toldthe lawmaker, ''Kunar Hembram promised to provide water to ourhouses. Why not yet? Why is there no water in our houses?'' As the protests intensified, the MP's security somehowmanaged to whisk him away from the spot.

As Hembram, the Jhargram MP, later arrived at thespot, the protesting women gheraoed him, raising slogans.

He told the protesters that his MP LAD fund wascompletely exhausted at the moment and he would resolve theirissue after the assembly elections.

Unhappy with the MP's assurance, the gherao continuedfor around 40 minutes, though Hembram claimed that nothing assuch has happened.

Police and security personnel managed to take him outof the gherao somehow.

Later, Hembram told reporters that he went to the spotto discuss the matter with the women and there were noprotests against him.

The protests continued till late in the evening with asubstantial police presence in the area. The protesters weredemanding that senior government officials meet them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

HAL signs agreement with Israel's Elbit systems for DOHS supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. may weigh baby steps to revive Iran nuclear deal

The United States is weighing a wide array of ideas on how to revive the Iranian nuclear deal, including an option where both sides would take small steps short of full compliance to buy time, said three sources familiar with the matter.Suc...

South Africa to start COVID-19 vaccinations with J&J doses

South Africa will start its immunisation campaign with Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine after data showed AstraZenecas shot offered minimal protection against mild-to-moderate illness from the dominant local virus variant.The country, whi...

‘Unknown number’ of foreign nationals have died in squalid Syrian camps, say rights experts

Citing concerns for the wives and children of extremists who have been detained in these squalid camps in northeast Syria, 57 unnamed countries have been urged to repatriate their nationals immediately.UN experts urge 57 States whose nati...

Guterres welcomes US decision to re-engage with the Human Rights Council

The Biden administration has recommitted the United States to a foreign policy centered on democracy, human rights, and equality, said Secretary of State, Antony Blinken in a statement on Monday. The Human Rights Council reviews the human...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021