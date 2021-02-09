Vijayasai Reddy express regret over remarks against RS Chair

Left Menu

V Vijayasai Reddy of the YSR Congress Party on Tuesday expressed regret for the comments he made against the Rajya Sabha chairman, saying he never intended to cast any aspersions on the Chair and had uttered them in a state of anguish.Reddy had on Monday sought expunging of certain comments made by a TDP MP a few days ago.

Updated: 09-02-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 11:44 IST
V Vijayasai Reddy of the YSR Congress Party on Tuesday expressed regret for the comments he made against the Rajya Sabha chairman, saying he never intended to cast any aspersions on the Chair and had uttered them in a state of anguish.

Reddy had on Monday sought expunging of certain comments made by a TDP MP a few days ago. He went on to make the objectionable comments when Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked him to give a notice for examination.

''I never intended to bring any disrepute or make the chair dysfunctional sir. I am no one to make the chairman of Rajya Sabha dysfunction,'' he said in the House on Tuesday.

He said he was in a state of anguish when he made those comments on Monday and now wishes to take back his words.

''I sincerely regret my comments made yesterday. They were unintended and made on a spur of anguish. I had become emotional,'' he said. ''I had no intention to hurt the chair or cast aspersions on the chair. I, therefore, regret it once against and assure you sir it will not be repeated again.'' After Reddy expressed regret, Naidu said ''the issue is closed.'' Earlier, when the House met for the day, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said Monday's episode was condemnable.

''We have all respect and regard for you, especially for the Chair,'' he told Naidu. ''Whatever happened is unacceptable. Throwing aspersions on the Chair is not at all accepted. This is very commendable.'' He requested Reddy to apologize.

On Monday, Reddy had ignored Naidu's plea for writing to him on the remarks that he had found objectionable in the TDP MP's submission a few days back.

Reddy had continued to speak despite his mike being turned off and the Chair ordering that nothing would go on record.

During this time, Reddy cast aspersions on the Chair.

''You are saying the chairman is biased,'' Naidu had remarked on Monday.

Naidu had said such comments were made to make the chairman ''dysfunctional'' and he felt ''really sad''.

''But I will not be cowed down by this sort of effort to make the chairman dysfunctional,'' he had said.

