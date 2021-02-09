Andhra Gram Panchayat polls: Additional forces deployed in sensitive areas

As the first phase of the Gram Panchayat polls in Andhra Pradesh is underway, polling for villages in 14 Mandals of Krishna district is going on smoothly, additional forces are deployed at sensitive areas, said Vijayawada Police Commissioner on Tuesday. He said, "The polling is going on peacefully and the public is franchising their voting right in a free and fair manner. Additional forces are deployed at sensitive and hyper-sensitive areas."

"Special care is taken for counting of votes that will be held in the evening. There is no permission for victory rallies or celebrations. Strict action will be taken on those who violate rules and regulations," he added. Krishna District collector AMD Imtiaz has been monitoring the polling process from his camp office in Vijayawada.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police Ravindranath Babu has visited polling stations at Kanchikacharla, Paritala, Gottumukkala villages and gave instructions to the staff. "Contestants should be prevented from luring the voters on this polling day", he informed the polling staff. Polling for the first phase of the Gram Panchayat polls in Andhra Pradesh for 2,723 sarpanch and 20,157 ward member positions in 12 districts began on Tuesday. With the polls taking place amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, arrangements have been made to ensure smooth functioning and social distancing.

As per M Prabhakar, a Presiding Officer, the voting started at 6:30 am today and will continue till 3:30 pm. The counting of votes will take place from 4 pm. The gram panchayat elections will be held in four phases across the state. The final phase of the elections will be held on February 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)