Those seeking to divide India will be crushed under Adityanath’s ‘bulldozer’: UP minister

Targeting AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, an Uttar Pradesh minister said people who seek to divide the country will be crushed under the bulldozer of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.People like Owaisi and those of his mentality will be finished in India.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 09-02-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 15:33 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Targeting AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, an Uttar Pradesh minister said people who seek to divide the country will be crushed under the "bulldozer" of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"People like Owaisi and those of his mentality will be finished in India. Those who are staying here after 1947 so that they can divide the country again should understand that in Uttar Pradesh, 'bulldozer' of Yogi Adityanath is running. Those like Owaisi will be crushed here,'' UP minister Anand Swarup Shukla told reporters Monday night.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader had recently indicated that his party would contest the upcoming panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh under an electoral pact with regional outfit Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP).

On SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's criticism of the state government over law and order, Shukla said, ''We pray to God that Akhilesh remains SP president for his entire life and give absurd statements.'' The minister added that the panchayat election process will start soon in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

