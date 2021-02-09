Khedawala says party has promised to look into his grievances

Gujarat Congress MLA ImranKhedawala said on Tuesday that he decided not to hand overhis resignation to the Assembly Speaker as the partyleadership has promised him to look into his grievances.

''I had taken time from the Assembly Speaker to meettoday and offer my resignation. But I had a talk with Amitbhai(state Congress chief Amit Chavda) in the morning, and heasked me not to be in a hurry to resign,'' he told reporters.

''He asked me to wait. I also assured that I will notact (against the party's interest),'' Khedawala said.

He submitted resignation as party member to Chavda onMonday after the party offered tickets to two candidates inaddition to the four he had recommended for Behrampura ward inAhmedabad city. The ward falls under his Jamalpur-KhadiaAssembly Constituency.

The state Congress did not accept the resignation.

Khedawala said on Tuesday that he would work to ensurethat Congress candidates in his constituency win in the civicpolls scheduled for February 21.

''The assurance given by the party leadership issatisfactory,''he added.

The state election commission on Monday rejected thenominations of two of the four candidates recommended byKhedawala,as a party can field a panel of only fourcandidates from each ward.

Angered by this, he had tendered resignation.

''The party had given mandate to four candidatesrecommended by me on February 4. Later it gave mandate to twomore candidates. Now that the two of my candidates have beenreplaced, I want to ensure that no further damage is done tothe party. I accept the mandate and will be there to ensurethat they win,'' he told reporters.

Khedawala also said that he was hurt and told theleadership that ''this is not done''.

Chavda said the party cannot give tickets to everyaspirant, and allocation is made after long deliberations.

''We finalized tickets after long deliberations, bytaking inputs and representations, and even offered tickets tothose who might not be active in the party but are sociallyrespectable and active,'' he said.

''We have confidence that we will win the elections andwill fight against the might and arrogance of the ruling BJP,''he said.

Elections to six municipal corporations includingAhmedabad are scheduled for February 21. Results will bedeclared on February 23.

