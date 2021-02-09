Tripura Cong to recruit 2,000 vounteers for social media cell

Tripura Cong to recruit 2,000 vounteers for social media cellPTI | Agartala | Updated: 09-02-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 21:16 IST
The Tripura unit of Congress onTuesday said it will recruit at least 2,000 volunteers for thesocial media cell with the objective to ''give voice to theunheard''.
''We have noticed many of the events, mainly in therural areas, are not covered by the traditional media. As wewant to strengthen and intensify social media movement in thestate, we have decided to recruit volunteers,'' President ofTripura Pradesh Congress Committee Pijush Kanti Biswas toldreporters.
He said the plan is to hire 100 people from each ofthe 60 assembly constituencies, along with 1,000 volunteersfrom each Lok Sabha seat to bring ''unreported truths to thenotice of people''.
Reacting to the Congress' announcement, BJPspokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee said the party has hardlyany support from people, and it hiring people for social mediais of no significance.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
