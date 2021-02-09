Left Menu

Odisha decides to move SC over border dispute with Andhra

The Odisha Government has decided to move the Supreme Court challenging the conduct of panchayat elections in three of its villages in Kotia of Koraput district and violation of status quo in respect to the border dispute.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 09-02-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 22:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha Government has decided to move the Supreme Court challenging the conduct of panchayat elections in three of its villages in Kotia of Koraput district and violation of status quo in respect to the border dispute. The state government has engaged Advocate on record (AOR) in Supreme Court, Sibo Sankar Mishra to take up the matter in the apex court.

Bhagban Nayak, Deputy Secretary, of Law department, has asked Mishra "to file write Petition before the Supreme Court of India challenging the notification of State Election Commission, Andhra Pradesh to hold Panchayat Elections in three villages of Kotia, which are within the territory of the State of Odisha." Recently Andhra Pradesh has announced to hold the panchayat elections in three villages -- Talaganjeipadar, Patusineri, and Phagunseneri which are part of disputed villages in Kotia Gram Panchayat of Koraput District.

Kotia dispute is a long-pending border issue between Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, both the state claims over the area which consists of 21 small tribal hamlets along with the border. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

