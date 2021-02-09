Instead of finding solution, govt adopting tricks to suppress farmers' movement: Cong leader

Thousands of farmers are protesting at Delhi's borders since last November against the new agri laws but instead of finding a solution, the Centre is adopting ''tricks'' to suppress their movement, Congress leader Vivek Bansal alleged on Tuesday.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting against the legislations and demanding these be withdrawn.

Bansal, who is also the party's Haryana affairs in-charge, said that farmers are agitating for a legitimate demand, but instead of listening to them, ''the arrogant BJP government is levelling unreasonable allegations on them''.

He said the farmers have been sitting on the borders of Delhi for over two months demanding repeal of the ''black farm laws, but instead of finding a solution, the government has been adopting all tricks to suppress the movement''.

The central government has forgotten public interest and is only concerned about the interests of some of the big corporates, Bansal alleged.

''More than 200 farmers have lost their lives, but it has had no effect on the government,'' he told reporters here after launching the 'Join Congress Social Media' campaign in Haryana. Bansal was accompanied by state Congress president Kumari Selja. The Congress had on Monday launched the campaign with an aim to have five lakh online ''warriors'' who, former party chief Rahul Gandhi said, had said will counter hate and ''defend the idea of India''. Selja said that under this campaign, the goal is to form a team of 1,000 ''social media warriors'' from each Lok Sabha constituency.

''At least 10,000 warriors from all over Haryana will be linked with this campaign,'' she said. ''Through this campaign, such a platform will be provided to the youth of the country, so that they can raise their voice and expose the reality of this arrogant BJP government before the public,'' Selja said. She said that today whether it is about farmers, unemployment, women safety or inflation, the Haryana Congress has been raising these issues among the public.

''The Congress stands with the country and the people... Injustice, atrocities are increasing in the country and hate speeches are poisoning the society. Social media is a powerful medium for raising the voice against such an agenda,'' she said.

