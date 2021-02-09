Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi to lead Congress attack on union budget in LS on Wednesday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will lead the Congress attack during debate on the union budget and will be the first speaker from his party in the discussion likely to be taken up by Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 22:27 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The discussion on union budget 2021-22 is slated to be taken up after reply to the motion of thanks on the President's Address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Wayanad MP has been critical of the Union Budget presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 and said that the budget proposals will adversely impact the common man.

He has slammed the government's economic policies and has advocated direct cash transfers to the poorest sections to give a boost to the economy. The Congress leader has also accused the government following policies which benefit a section of industrialists.

The Lok Sabha sat late on Monday and Tuesday to allow participation by members of various parties in the motion of thanks on the President's address. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

