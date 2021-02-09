Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar holds telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Blinken

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation, focusing on developments in the Indo-Pacific as well as cooperation under the framework of Quad or Quadrilateral coalition.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 22:42 IST
EAM Jaishankar holds telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Blinken

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation, focusing on developments in the Indo-Pacific as well as cooperation under the framework of Quad or Quadrilateral coalition. The talks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden held a telephonic conversation since the new American administration took charge last month.

In a tweet, Jaishankar described the discussions with Blinken as ''comprehensive'' and added that views were exchanged on the situation in Myanmar.

''Welcomed the comprehensive discussion today with @SecBlinken. Reviewed Indo-Pacific developments and the Quad cooperation. Exchanged views on the situation in Myanmar. Look forward to remaining in touch,'' he said.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and Secretary Blinken had held their first telephonic talks on January 29 during which they resolved to consolidate and expand the India-US strategic partnership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Ian Somerhalder talks on reboot with Andy Cohen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian spending on women's safety 'grossly inadequate', says Oxfam

By Roli Srivastava and Anuradha Nagaraj MUMBAICHENNAI, India, Feb 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - N early a decade since the gang rape and murder of a student on a bus shocked India, state spending to combat violence against women and girls ...

Rugby-Players make the decisions but it's still my fault, says Jones

England coach Eddie Jones called an unexpected news conference on Tuesday but anyone hoping to hear that perhaps he had worked out why his team were so poor against Scotland last Saturday will be disappointed and wondering why he bothered.E...

FACTBOX-Biden nominees ethics pledges on cryptocurrencies, university and company ties

Several of President Joe Bidens nominees to head key U.S. agencies are selling stock holdings and pledging to seek ethics waivers if they have to oversee matters in which they have had personal interests, according to new filings with the O...

Spain tops 3 mln COVID-19 cases, extends Portuguese border controls until March

Spain on Tuesday passed 3 million coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic and extended controls along its 1,200-km 750-mile border with Portugal until March 1, as both countries strive to rein in a third wave of infections.The bor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021