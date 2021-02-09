Left Menu

French mayor defies COVID curbs to open city's museums

Responding to Aliot's decision to reopen the museums, the representative of the French interior ministry in Perpignan applied to a court for an order forcing them to close again.

Reuters | Perpignan | Updated: 09-02-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 22:59 IST
French mayor defies COVID curbs to open city's museums

The mayor of the French city of Perpignan on Tuesday defied the government's COVID-19 restrictions and reopened four of the city's museums. "We cannot stay locked down all our lives," the mayor, Louis Aliot, said inside Perpignan's Rigaud museum, where, for the first time in months, members of the public were admiring artwork including a portrait of Marie Antoinette, the queen executed by guillotine in the French Revolution.

The French government has forbidden restaurants, museums, cinemas and theatres from opening to the public as it tries to contain the new coronavirus, which has contributed to the deaths of more than 79,000 people in France since the pandemic began. But there is growing impatience from businesses forced to close, and from right-wing politicians, for President Emmanuel Macron to ease the restrictions.

The Perpignan mayor is an ally of Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally party who, opinion polls indicate, will be Macron's main challenger in the presidential election scheduled for next year. Responding to Aliot's decision to reopen the museums, the representative of the French interior ministry in Perpignan applied to a court for an order forcing them to close again. A decision from the court is pending.

At the Rigaud museum, visitors perusing the collection of portraits of French queens described the opportunity to walk around a museum again as a breath of fresh air. "We've been deprived too much, too frustrated by the lack of pleasure, culture, lack of joie-de-vivre," said one visitor, a pensioner who gave her name as Francoise. "So here we are."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

Now Just Say "Ok Google, Talk to Ludo Pro" to Get the Game Started

Pfizer vaccine can neutralise coronavirus variants first reported in UK, SA: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Real Sociedad-Man United moved to Turin, Atletico-Chelsea also set for switch

Manchester Uniteds Europa League last-32 first leg game away to Real Sociedad has been moved from San Sebastian to Turin as a result of Spains travel restrictions to fight the spread of COVID-19 variants, UEFA said in a statement on Tuesday...

Police baton-charge, use water canons on protesters near Kerala secretariat

Police resorted to baton charge and used water canons against scores of protesters in front of the Kerala secretariat on Tuesday night as weeks-long agitation intensified against alleged backdoor appointment in various government department...

Trump's impeachment trial starts with graphic video of deadly Capitol assault

Donald Trumps historic impeachment trial on a charge of inciting last months deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol began on Tuesday, making the Republican the first former U.S. president to be tried in the Senate. House of Representatives Dem...

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with the chief executives of JPMorgan Chase, Walmart, Gap Inc, and Lowes Companies on Tuesday as part of his efforts to boost an economy still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic. Biden and the executive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021