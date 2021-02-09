Congress approves two candidates for Telangana Legislative Council elections

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday approved Ramulu Naik and G Chinna Reddy as party candidates for the ensuing biennial elections to the Telangana Legislative Council from the Graduates' constituencies.

A party release said that Ramulu Naik has been fielded from Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal and G Chinna Reddy from Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahbubnagar. (ANI)

