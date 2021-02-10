Left Menu

Madras HC quashes privilege notices against MK Stalin, others in 2017 Gutka controversy

The Madras High Court has quashed a fresh batch of privilege notices issued against DMK chief MK Stalin and other party MLAs for bringing gutka packets inside the assembly in 2017.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 10-02-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 12:04 IST
Madras HC quashes privilege notices against MK Stalin, others in 2017 Gutka controversy
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Madras High Court has quashed a fresh batch of privilege notices issued against DMK chief MK Stalin and other party MLAs for bringing gutka packets inside the assembly in 2017.

Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana of Madras HC quashed fresh notices issued by Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly's Committee of Privileges in September 2020.

The notices were issued to MK Stalin and 17 other MLAs for having displayed Gutkha sachets in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Major Port Authorities Bill introduced in Rajya Sabha

A bill that seeks to provide greater autonomy in decision-making to 12 major ports in the country and professionalise their governance by setting up boards was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020...

Adobe adds new collaboration feature in Photoshop, Illustrator and Fresco

Adobe has made collaboration much easier for people working on shared projects on Photoshop, Illustrator and Fresco.The new Invite to Edit feature allows Photoshop, Illustrator and Fresco users to share access to a cloud document and invite...

COVID-19 variants taking hold in France but increase not exponential -specialist

More contagious variants of the new coronavirus are taking hold in France but their spread is not currently as fast as initially feared, Bruno Lina, a French virus specialist and a member of the scientific body advising the government, said...

Over 2,400 missing girls from MP rescued in Jan 2021: Police

Madhya Pradesh police have rescued 2,444 minor girls last month under a campaign to trace missing and abducted girls, an official said on Wednesday.A total of 3,122 cases of missing and abducted girls were pending at the end of the last mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021