Madras HC quashes privilege notices against MK Stalin, others in 2017 Gutka controversy

The Madras High Court has quashed a fresh batch of privilege notices issued against DMK chief MK Stalin and other party MLAs for bringing gutka packets inside the assembly in 2017.

Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana of Madras HC quashed fresh notices issued by Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly's Committee of Privileges in September 2020.

The notices were issued to MK Stalin and 17 other MLAs for having displayed Gutkha sachets in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)