CPI-M MLA raises slogans in support of farmers in Rajasthan Assembly

CPI(M) MLA Balwan Poonia on Wednesday created an uproar on the issue of farmers' stir during the Governor's address on the first day of the Budget session of the Rajasthan Assembly.

As soon as Governor Kalraj Mishra began his address, in which he highlighted the works of the state government, Poonia started shouting slogans in support of the farmers' agitation and accused the Central government of ignoring the plight of farmers. He said the governor should apprise the central government of the sentiments of farmers from Rajasthan.He stormed to the well of the House and demanded withdrawal of the three farm laws enacted by the central government. Poonia also shouted 'Andolanjeevi Jindabad'.

After sometime, chief whip and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal intervened and took him to his seat but he continued shouting slogans. Deputy chief whip Mahendra Chaudhary and Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary also intervened and took him outside the House but he returned after a few minutes and continued shouting slogans. However, the governor continued with his speech. The House was adjourned briefly for his departure. To express solidarity with protesting farmers, Congress MLA Indra Meena reached the assembly building driving a tractor.

“I want to give a message to farmers across the country that Congress is standing with them on their agitation against the farm laws,” she told reporters outside the building.

