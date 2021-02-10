Left Menu

CPI-M MLA raises slogans in support of farmers in Rajasthan Assembly

He said the governor should apprise the central government of the sentiments of farmers from Rajasthan.He stormed to the well of the House and demanded withdrawal of the three farm laws enacted by the central government. Deputy chief whip Mahendra Chaudhary and Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary also intervened and took him outside the House but he returned after a few minutes and continued shouting slogans.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-02-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 14:57 IST
CPI-M MLA raises slogans in support of farmers in Rajasthan Assembly

CPI(M) MLA Balwan Poonia on Wednesday created an uproar on the issue of farmers' stir during the Governor's address on the first day of the Budget session of the Rajasthan Assembly.

As soon as Governor Kalraj Mishra began his address, in which he highlighted the works of the state government, Poonia started shouting slogans in support of the farmers' agitation and accused the Central government of ignoring the plight of farmers. He said the governor should apprise the central government of the sentiments of farmers from Rajasthan.He stormed to the well of the House and demanded withdrawal of the three farm laws enacted by the central government. Poonia also shouted 'Andolanjeevi Jindabad'.

After sometime, chief whip and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal intervened and took him to his seat but he continued shouting slogans. Deputy chief whip Mahendra Chaudhary and Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary also intervened and took him outside the House but he returned after a few minutes and continued shouting slogans. However, the governor continued with his speech. The House was adjourned briefly for his departure. To express solidarity with protesting farmers, Congress MLA Indra Meena reached the assembly building driving a tractor.

“I want to give a message to farmers across the country that Congress is standing with them on their agitation against the farm laws,” she told reporters outside the building.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN highlights importance of pulses for diets and food security, marking World Day

Pulses also called legumes are the edible seeds of plants from the pea family, cultivated for human consumption. 10th February is WorldPulsesDay Pulses are not only packed with nutrients but they help combat climate change, increase bi...

Rajasthan Congress MLA reaches state assembly on tractor to support protesting farmers

Congress MLA from Bamanwas Indira Meena on Wednesday reached the Rajasthan Assembly here on a tractor on the first day of the budget session to extend her support to the farmers protesting against the new farm laws. I am in support of the f...

Malaysia reports 3,288 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

Malaysia on Wednesday reported 3,288 new coronavirus infections, raising the cumulative total to 251,694 cases.Health authorities also reported 14 deaths, bringing total fatalities up to 923. Also Read Malaysia reports 3,680 new coronavirus...

For Wuhan woman who lost family members to COVID-19, a bitter Lunar New Year

The Lunar New Year holiday that begins on Friday will be tinged with sorrow for Deng Wei, a 26-year-old resident of Chinas central city of Wuhan.Instead of celebrating, she will commemorate the deaths of her father and grandmother during la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021