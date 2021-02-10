Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 18:15 IST
Lok Sabha passes motion to thank President for his address

Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed by a voice vote the motion to thank the President for his address to both Houses of Parliament.

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the debate on the Motion of Thanks, Speaker Om Birla put all amendments moved by the opposition members for vote.

The amendments were rejected by a voice vote.

The Congress walked out of the House in protest during the Prime Minister's speech, while the DMK and the TMC too walked out later, saying they were not satisfied with Modi's reply.

The members of the three parties were not present when the motion to thank President Ram Nath Kovind was passed in the Lower House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

