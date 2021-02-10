BJP leaders using rath yatra to divide society:Mamata

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Wednesday mocked BJP leaders for travellingon raths ''as if they are gods'', and alleged saffron partysrath yatra is meant to create division in the society on thebasis of religion.

Accusing the saffron party of resorting to ''lies'' aboutHinduism, Banerjee said the desperation to defeat her hasstemmed from the BJPs ambition to wipe out the lastopposition bastion in the country.

Addressing two back-to-back rallies in the minorityMuslims dominated Uttar Dinajpur and Malda districts, Banerjeeappealed to the voters to ensure victory of the TMC candidateand not waste their votes by casting them in favour of ''stoogeof BJP from Hyderabad'',in a swipe at Asaduddin Owaisis AIMIM.

After impressive showinbg in the neighbouring Bihar, AIMIMis preparing to fight assembly elections in Bengal whereMuslim voters form a sizeable section of the electorate.

''Rath yatra is a religious festival. All of us haveparticipated in this festival. We know Lord Jagannath, Balaramand Goddess Subhadra travel in those chariots.

''But, the BJP leaders are using this rath yatra for theirown political purposes to divide the society and pit oneagainst the other. BJP leaders are travelling on raths as ifthey are gods,'' she said.

Making a scathing attack at the BJP, she said whileaddressing a rally in Raiganj, ''its leaders are fake Hindus,they are maligning the sacred festival by using it to servetheir vested interests.

''They are using money looted from the public to have agala time. They should have shame on themselves.'' They are committing ''sins'' in the name of religion, theTMC supremo said.

Without naming BJP national president J P Nadda for hiscomments that the Bengals culture is under threat in TMCsregime, the feisty TMCs boss, said those who have ''noknowledge about Bengals culture are lecturing others onprotecting it''.

''They dont know where Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore wasborn, they cant properly spell the names of our icons such asSwami Vivekananda and lecturing us on protecting Bengalsculture.

''We dont need sermons from outsiders on how to protectour heritage. They had vandalised the bust of social reformerIshwar Chandra Vidyasagar and are now talking about respectingBengali icons. The BJP is a party of hypocrites,'' she said.

Reiterating her charge that BJP is bringing outsiders tothe state for the assembly elections due in April-May, the TMCboss claimed that all they do is eat at houses of locals for aphoto opportunity.

''Some outsiders are coming in luxury cars and indulgingin photo sessions to show they are having food at houses ofvillagers,'' she said, alleging that the food is brought fromfive-star hotels.

The BJP has kicked off five-phased rath yatra, christenedas ''Parivartan Yatra'' in poll-bound Bengal.

Later, while speaking at Malda, Banerjee said the BJP isliving in fools paradise by thinking that she can be defeatedso easily.

''You are wrong to think that TMC can be defeated so easily.

We have peoples support. They are living in foolss paradise.

''The BJP leaders are coming from outside and are desperateto defeat me to wipe out the last opposition bastion in thecountry. They know if the TMC is defeated no one will be leftin the country to oppose them,'' she said.

''Bengal will be ruled by those from the state and not bypeople coming from Gujarat and Delhi. People from Delhi cantcontrol Bengal. We will never allow that,'' Banerjee said.

Training her guns at the party deserters, she said theywould be defeated in the upcoming assembly polls and asked thefence-sitters in the party to quit it as early as possible.

''Those who want to leave the party can go ahead. Thedoors are open. No one should think that they can blackmail usto get tickets. We had given organisational responsibilitiesto few people they had looted and now switched over to theBJP. It is good that the rotten elements, who were sabotagingus, have left,'' she said.

Unleashing a stinging attack on the BJP over the partyinducting a raft of leaders from other political parties,Banerjee said the BJP had turned itself into ''washing powder''where ''the so-called tainted leaders come out clean afterjoining the saffron camp''.

Without naming anyone, Banerjee took a dig at AIMIM andtermed them as ''agents of BJP''.

''Some agents of BJP have come to Bengal and areprojecting themselves as messiah of poor and minorities. Iwant to caution all of you, that dont fall into their trap.

They are agents of the BJP,'' she said.

Attacking the CPI(M)-led Left Front in the state, shealleged that there is no difference between them and the BJP.

''What was Bam (Left) is now BJP's Shyam,'' she wryly said.

Taking a dig at the BJP for sending a chartered plane tofly TMC turncoats to Delhi for induction in the saffron camp,Banerjee said the the BJP leadership is insensitive towardsthe agony of the farmers.

''The farmers of the country are crying because of policesof BJP. But the arrogant BJP leadership dont care about them.

The farmers of our state are in a much better condition incomparison to other states,'' she said.

Highlighting welfare programmes and doles to variousclasses given by her government, she said the TMC willcontinue with these after the assembly elections.

