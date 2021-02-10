Left Menu

Another attack on independent media: Left parties on ED raids at offices of news portal

Left parties condemned on Wednesday the Enforcement Directorate ED raids on the offices of a digital news portal and described it as another attack on independent media and a dangerous trend that undermines democracy and freedom of press.The ED conducted searches on Tuesday at multiple premises linked to news portal Newsclick, its promoters and some others in connection with a money-laundering probe, official sources said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 18:39 IST
Another attack on independent media: Left parties on ED raids at offices of news portal

Left parties condemned on Wednesday the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on the offices of a digital news portal and described it as ''another attack on independent media'' and a ''dangerous'' trend that undermines democracy and freedom of press.

The ED conducted searches on Tuesday at multiple premises linked to news portal Newsclick, its promoters and some others in connection with a money-laundering probe, official sources said. The searches were conducted in south Delhi's Saidulajab, Gurgaon and some other areas.

''Yet another attack on independent media. The CPI(M) condemns the Enforcement Directorate raids on the offices of Newsclick, a digital news portal, and the houses of its editors and owner.

''The ED action is a blatant attempt to intimidate and suppress an independent news portal. Newsclick has been providing credible and wide coverage of the farmers' protests,'' the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said in a statement.

It further alleged that central agencies are being used by the Narendra Modi government to ''harass and silence independent media''.

''The CPI(M) demands an end to the vindictive action against Newsclick and its management,'' the Left party said.

The CPI also issued a statement, saying this was another attack on the media and a dangerous trend is being set in the country.

''The National Secretariat of the Communist Party of India condemns the attack on media and mediapersons and the growing trend of using government agencies to harass them as well as to raid the offices and houses of journalists.

''The party deplores this dangerous trend, which undermines democracy and freedom of press,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 14,700 people get COVID-19 vaccine shots on Wed in Delhi; turnout 80 pc

More than 14,700 beneficiaries received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Wednesday in the fourth week of the inoculation drive, the highest number of people vaccinated in a day since the start of the exercise.Senior officials said the num...

Aurobindo Pharma Q3 net profit zooms over four-fold to Rs 2,946.32 cr

Drug firm Aurobindo Pharma on Wednesday reported an over four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,946.32 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 mainly on account of one time exceptional gains.The company had posted a net...

Couple dies in Odisha after truck hits scooter

An elderly couple diedon Wednesday when a truck hit their scooter in Odishas Jajpurdistrict, a police officer said.The deceased were identified as Golak Chandra Sahoo65 and his wife Kanaklata Sahoo 60, residents of Mahisaravillage, he said....

Clark to become first female CEO of US Chamber of Commerce

The US Chamber of Commerce has appointed Suzanne Clark as its next CEO, the first woman to hold the position.Clark, whos currently president of the US Chamber, will succeed Thomas J Donohue. The position is effective on March 11.Clark was n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021