Another attack on independent media: Left parties on ED raids at offices of news portal

Left parties condemned on Wednesday the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on the offices of a digital news portal and described it as ''another attack on independent media'' and a ''dangerous'' trend that undermines democracy and freedom of press.

The ED conducted searches on Tuesday at multiple premises linked to news portal Newsclick, its promoters and some others in connection with a money-laundering probe, official sources said. The searches were conducted in south Delhi's Saidulajab, Gurgaon and some other areas.

''Yet another attack on independent media. The CPI(M) condemns the Enforcement Directorate raids on the offices of Newsclick, a digital news portal, and the houses of its editors and owner.

''The ED action is a blatant attempt to intimidate and suppress an independent news portal. Newsclick has been providing credible and wide coverage of the farmers' protests,'' the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said in a statement.

It further alleged that central agencies are being used by the Narendra Modi government to ''harass and silence independent media''.

''The CPI(M) demands an end to the vindictive action against Newsclick and its management,'' the Left party said.

The CPI also issued a statement, saying this was another attack on the media and a dangerous trend is being set in the country.

''The National Secretariat of the Communist Party of India condemns the attack on media and mediapersons and the growing trend of using government agencies to harass them as well as to raid the offices and houses of journalists.

''The party deplores this dangerous trend, which undermines democracy and freedom of press,'' it said.

