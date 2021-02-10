Left Menu

Gujarat BJP finalizes candidates for polls to local bodies

The BJP has finalizedcandidates for February 28 polls to local bodies in Gujaratincluding 81 municipalities, state unit president C R Paatilsaid on Wednesday.The state BJPs parliamentary board has finalized8,474 candidates for polls to 81 municipalities, 31 districtpanchayats and 231 taluka panchayats, he told reporters.After a detailed discussion, the parliamentary boardhas finalized 8,474 candidates.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-02-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 19:23 IST
The BJP has finalizedcandidates for February 28 polls to local bodies in Gujaratincluding 81 municipalities, state unit president C R Paatilsaid on Wednesday.

The state BJP's parliamentary board has finalized8,474 candidates for polls to 81 municipalities, 31 districtpanchayats and 231 taluka panchayats, he told reporters.

''After a detailed discussion, the parliamentary boardhas finalized 8,474 candidates. The list has been sent todistrict unit presidents for announcement. All candidates willfile their nominations on February 12,'' said Paatil.

The candidates finalized by the party include 980 fordistrict panchayat polls, 4,774 for taluka panchayats and2,720 candidates for municipality polls.

There were 20 probable candidates to choose from foreach seat, he said, adding that some deserving workers may nothave got tickets and he apologizes to all those who did notget ticket.

The last day for filing nomination is February 13.

Candidates for polls to six municipal corporations onFebruary 21 have already been announced.

The BJP had earlier said it will not give tickets toparty leaders' relatives. Also, those who are above 60 yearsof age or those who have completed three terms as councilorswould not be fielded, it had said.

Paatil said these criteria were applied whilefinalizing candidates. PTI PJTKRK KRK

