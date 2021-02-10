Left Menu

Will be seen at many places, I am free now: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who will soon retire as Rajya Sabha Member, on Wednesday said people will see him at many places as he is 'free now' and has no wish to be an MP, Minister or hold any position in the party.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 19:27 IST
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who will soon retire as Rajya Sabha Member, on Wednesday said people will see him at many places as he is 'free now' and has no wish to be an MP, Minister or hold any position in the party. Azad also said he has no wish to hold any position in the party and is totally satisfied with his work as a politician adding that he will continue to serve the public till he is alive.

"I was president of state youth Congress of Jammu and Kashmir in 1975. I worked on many positions in the party. I worked with many Prime Ministers. I consider myself fortunate that I got to work for the nation. I am happy that was able to perform my duties honestly. I got the opportunity to understand the world and the country," Azad told ANI. "I am totally satisfied with my work as a politician. I believe that I will continue to serve the public till I am alive," he added.

When asked about the praises and greeting he received in Parliament yesterday, Azad said, "We understand some people superficially while others in-depth. Those who understood me in-depth and saw my work over the years became emotional yesterday. I am thankful to everyone. I would also thank people who messaged me, called me and tweeted for me." "I am thankful to PM, President and colleagues of the various parties who showered their praise on me and with whom I got the opportunity to work. I am thankful to all for their wishes," he added.

Commenting upon his future endeavour, the Congress leader said, "You will see me at many places. I am free now. I have no wish to be MP, Minister or hold any position in the party. I have done enough work." When asked about the future prospects of the Congress party and party president, Azad said, "I am okay with whatever party choose. My fight is for how the party will be strengthened, my fight is not against any individual or against anyone."

On Tuesday, Rajya Sabha witnessed emotional scenes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the contribution of Ghulam Nabi Azad to the country, the House, and also his party. An emotional Prime Minister Modi bid adieu to Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is retiring from the House and recalled his long association with the senior leader.

Lauding the senior Congress leader's contribution to the causes dear to him, the Prime Minister said, "The person who will replace Ghulam Nabi ji (as Leader of Opposition) will have difficulty matching his work because he was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House." Almost teary-eyed, the Prime Minister recalled an incident where Azad's personal intervention led to the return of survivors and corpses of Gujarat residents who had faced a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

