Left Menu

Farm laws: PM cites 'Churchill Cigar Assistant' anecdote to underline need for change

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 20:42 IST
Farm laws: PM cites 'Churchill Cigar Assistant' anecdote to underline need for change
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Defending the farm laws as much needed reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday underlined that change is essential and cited the case of CCA, a British era post in Tamil Nadu for supplying cigars to then UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill that was not abolished till several decades after independence.

Speaking in Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks to the President for his address, Modi said change and reforms are essential for the progress of every modern society.

He also mentioned social reformers like Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Jyotiba Phule and B R Ambedkar who had the courage to push for reforms in society against the prevailing norms.

Stressing that still water leads to diseases while moving water instills new energy, Modi said he opposes the mindset of ''status quo'' and asserted that the young generation wouldn't wait long for change.

''One should take responsibility and decide according to the needs of the country. This mindset of 'status quo' has also played havoc in stopping the country's progress. Till when will we continue with this status quo,'' Modi said.

To buttress his point for change, Modi cited a story of CCA, Churchill Cigar Assistant, in the office of Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu. The post was specifically created for ensuring the supply of cigar to Churchill from Tiruchirappalli in the state.

Despite Churchill losing in 1945 and India becoming independent in 1947, the post continued till several decades later and the fact came to light when the state government set up a commission for raising the salaries of government employees.

The CCA wrote to the Commission seeking a raise but no one was even aware that such a post existed.

This incident is the biggest example of a need for change in governance for the progress of the society, Modi suggested.

He said a country cannot be run by just ''cutting ribbons'' and photo-ops. ''We should make every attempt to bring changes. There may be mistakes, but if the intention is fair, there will be good results,'' he said.

Not acting due to fear of failure does not benefit anyone, the prime minister said.

He also took potshots at those asking why the laws were introduced when farmers didn't ask for them, saying that India is a democratic country and not a feudal set up where people should seek something from those who are in power.

The government should be sensitive towards the people and take decisions that are good for the country, Modi said, while noting that people did not demand Ayushaman Bharat, Jan Dhan Accounts and Swachh Bharat, but still the Centre initiated these welfare programmes.

He said laws against dowry, triple talaq and child marriage were also not demanded, still, the governments brought these laws as they were required for the overall well-being of the nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' agitation: Solution should be found without further delay, says JJP

The JJP, a coalition partner of the BJP in Haryana, on Wednesday asserted that a solution to the ongoing farmers agitation will have to be found without further delay.JJP leader Digvijay Singh Chautala said senior leaders of his party were ...

AAP teacher association to fight DU polls

The Aam Aadmi Party teachers organisation will fight the Delhi Universitys executive and academic councils elections, a party leader said on Wednesday.AAP MP Sushil Gupta said just the way the Kejriwal government had made significant improv...

AstraZeneca vaccine could get WHO emergency approval by mid-Feb - WHO

AstraZenecas COVID vaccine is in the final stages of review for a World Health Organization emergency-use listing and could receive approval by mid-February, the United Nations health agency said on Wednesday. In a joint briefing with the W...

Double-masking, knotting-and-tucking for snug fit reduces COVID-19 spread, U.S. study shows

Making sure a mask fits snugly on the face and use of two masks is likely to significantly reduce a persons exposure to the coronavirus, laboratory experiments described by U.S. health officials on Wednesday showed.The U.S. Centers of Disea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021