JDS will not field candidates in upcoming by-polls in Karnataka, says HD Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Wednesday said that Janata Dal (Secular) will not field candidates for the bye-elections for the state's Belgavi Lok Sabha seat and assembly constituencies of Maski, Sindagi and Basava Kalyan.

ANI | Raichur (Karnataka) | Updated: 10-02-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 23:13 IST
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Wednesday said that Janata Dal (Secular) will not field candidates for the bye-elections for the state's Belgavi Lok Sabha seat and assembly constituencies of Maski, Sindagi and Basava Kalyan. The by-poll schedule is yet to be announced by the Election Commission.

"The JD(S) will not field candidates for the by-elections for the state's Belgavi Lok Sabha, Maski, Sindagi and Basava Kalyan assembly constituencies. We have no money for elections. The state will face an election in 2023. I will be fully involved with the party," Gowda told reporters when asked about will there be any alliance in the upcoming by-polls. The former prime minister said he will put all efforts to save and build the regional party, with the support of leaders and workers.

Commenting upon the political situation in four poll-bound states, the JD(S) patriarch said, "There is a feeling that the BJP is not getting many seats in Tamil Nadu. In West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee is reassuring, with fewer votes and this time Mamata can regain power and will be the CM for the third term." (ANI)

