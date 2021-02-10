Left Menu

Union Minister Jitendra Singh hosts farewell lunch for Ghulam Nabi Azad

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 23:34 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh hosts farewell lunch for Ghulam Nabi Azad
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday hosted a farewell lunch for Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other retiring Rajya Sabha members from Jammu and Kashmir at his residence here.

Retiring members Shamsher Singh Manhas and Mir Mohammad Fayaz were also joined by senior Upper House MPs and Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, MoS Home G Kishan Reddy and Lok Sabha MP from Jammu Jugal Kishore Sharma.

The six years' term of all the Rajya Sabha members from Jammu and Kashmir is coming to an end during the current session of Parliament and there is going to be no representation in the Upper House from the Union Territory till the time a Legislative Assembly gets constituted there after the holding of elections.

Ghulam Nabi Azad recalled his long association with Parliament beginning from 1980 and also his experiences as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. He also recalled his political journey beginning from the Bhalesa block in Doda district.

Fondly referring to Jitendra Singh, Azad said he will always considered him as his younger brother and pointed out that both of them belong to the same district, Doda and therefore there was a special and different kind of bonding between them. He also referred to some of the development projects undertaken in the region and offered to pay a joint visit with Singh and hold discussions with the Union Territory government for expeditious and effective implementation of these projects. Fayaz appreciated the gesture of Singh in holding an informal and private get together like this in the honour of retiring MPs from Jammu and Kashmir. Pradhan referred to Azad as a leader who had earned the respect of all political parties.

The senior leader has also earned the respect of the people Odisha where he had worked as Congress general secretary, he said.





