Left Menu

Ganga Sabha resents no notification yet on Kumbh

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 10-02-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 23:36 IST
Ganga Sabha resents no notification yet on Kumbh

The Shri Ganga Sabha and teerth purohits on Wednesday expressed resentment over no notification issued yet on the Shahi Snan dates for the forthcoming Kumbh Mela.

''If poll rallies can be held in other states what is the problem in organising Kumbh in Haridwar,'' Ganga Sabha president Pradeep Jha said.

''With no notification yet on the Kumbh Mela, not only devotees but also traders and hotel owners in Haridwar are in a state of doubt,'' Jha told reporters here.

The economy of Haridwar depends on the arrival of devotees. If fear in the name of COVID-19 is spread like this how will its economy get back on track, he asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany extends lockdown until March 7

Germany will extend restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus until March 7, though schools and hair salons may open sooner, Chancellor Angela Merkel and leaders of the 16 federal states agreed on Wednesday.The number of new daily ...

Rocker Bruce Springsteen faces DWI charge after 2020 arrest in New Jersey

Rock music legend Bruce Springsteen was arrested nearly three months ago at a national park in New Jersey on charges that included reckless driving and driving while intoxicated, a park spokeswoman said on Wednesday. The Boss, whose career ...

Cuban kids ditch soccer for golf during partial lockdown

Inventive young Cubans are taking up miniature golf as soccer, a far more popular sport, is barred during a partial shutdown in the city due to a coronavirus surge. Using wooden boards and other improvised clubs, the masked adolescents putt...

Ukraine formally bans registration of Russian COVID-19 vaccines

Ukraine has formally banned registration of Russian-designed vaccines against coronavirus, the government said in a decree published on Wednesday. One of Europes poorest countries, Ukraine has lagged behind others in starting its vaccinatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021