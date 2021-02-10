Ganga Sabha resents no notification yet on Kumbh

Ganga Sabha resents no notification yet on KumbhPTI | Haridwar | Updated: 10-02-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 23:36 IST
The Shri Ganga Sabha and teerth purohits on Wednesday expressed resentment over no notification issued yet on the Shahi Snan dates for the forthcoming Kumbh Mela.
''If poll rallies can be held in other states what is the problem in organising Kumbh in Haridwar,'' Ganga Sabha president Pradeep Jha said.
''With no notification yet on the Kumbh Mela, not only devotees but also traders and hotel owners in Haridwar are in a state of doubt,'' Jha told reporters here.
The economy of Haridwar depends on the arrival of devotees. If fear in the name of COVID-19 is spread like this how will its economy get back on track, he asked.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kumbh Mela
- Shahi Snan
- Kumbh
- Haridwar
- Ganga Sabha
- Pradeep Jha
- The Shri Ganga Sabha
ALSO READ
No risk would be taken to turn Haridwar into Wuhan: Uttarakhand CM
Send devotees for 'Kumbh Mela' only after health-checkups: Uttarakhand to other states
Haridwar Police on high alert, increases patrolling after blast near Israel Embassy in Delhi
SGPC delegation to meet U'khand CM to seek reconstruction of Gurdwara Gian Godri in Haridwar
UP govt sets up control room in Haridwar to search for missing people from state