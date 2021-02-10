Ganga Sabha resents no notification yet on Kumbh

The Shri Ganga Sabha and teerth purohits on Wednesday expressed resentment over no notification issued yet on the Shahi Snan dates for the forthcoming Kumbh Mela.

''If poll rallies can be held in other states what is the problem in organising Kumbh in Haridwar,'' Ganga Sabha president Pradeep Jha said.

''With no notification yet on the Kumbh Mela, not only devotees but also traders and hotel owners in Haridwar are in a state of doubt,'' Jha told reporters here.

The economy of Haridwar depends on the arrival of devotees. If fear in the name of COVID-19 is spread like this how will its economy get back on track, he asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)