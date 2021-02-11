Telangana CM compares protestors with dogs; Opposition seeks apology

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao compared a group of protestors at a public event to 'dogs' on Wednesday. The comment caused an uproar with the opposition parties who have demanded an apology from the TRS leader. While addressing a public gathering, after laying the foundation stone of a government scheme in the Nagarjun Sagar area of the Nalgonda district, a group of people, including some women, wanted to give a representation to the Chief Minister and started to protest.

Responding to the disturbance, the CM said, "Now that you have given the memo, leave from here. If you want to stay, please remain calm. No one will be distributed by your stupid acts, you will be beaten up unnecessarily. We have seen many people, amma, there are a lot of dogs like you. Leave from here." Meanwhile, attacking the Chief Minister over the comments, Manickam Tagore, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee incharge, demanded an apology from the senior leader.

"Telangana CM calls women at Nagarjuna Sagar public meeting dogs. Don't forget that this is a democracy and the women standing there are the reason you sit in that position. They are our bosses. Apologise, Chandrashekar," Tagore said. Spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Krishna Saagar Rao, meanwhile, referred to the comment as an insult to Hindus and the BJP.

"KCR has insulted Yadavs (Gokasulu) by comparing them with demons (Rakasulu) in his public rally. He claims that he has dealt with and defeated Rakasulu (Demons), and dealing with Gokasulu (those who herd cows) is no big deal. He made these statements while he was verbally attacking BJP, which establishes that he was making this statement is a direct reference to Hindus and especially Yadavs," the BJP spokesperson alleged. He further demanded an apology from the Chief Minister for his 'unwarranted insult'.

"Even if he said it in the flow of his speech, it was inappropriate. The BJP is surprised that CM KCR could speak with such impunity, especially when Nagarjuna Sagar has a huge Yadav electorate. We strongly condemn this disrespectful comparison and demand an apology for this unwarranted insult," he said. "KCR should take lessons in public speaking, especially for the use of socially acceptable vocabulary while addressing party campaigns," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)