Left Menu

PM Modi recalls Deen Dayal Upadhyay's contribution towards building self-reliant India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday recalled the contributions of party ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay towards building a self-reliant India, stating that the leader had called for self-reliance way back during the Indo-Pak war in 1965.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 12:50 IST
PM Modi recalls Deen Dayal Upadhyay's contribution towards building self-reliant India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the Samarpan Diwas on the occasion of Upadhyay's death anniversary.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday recalled the contributions of party ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay towards building a self-reliant India, stating that the leader had called for self-reliance way back during the Indo-Pak war in 1965. "Deendayal Upadhyay Ji's thoughts are equally relevant today and will continue to be so. In 1965, during the Indo-Pak war, India had to depend on foreign countries for weapons. Deendayal Ji had said at that time that we need to build an India that is self-reliant not just in agriculture, but also in defence and weaponry," PM Modi said while speaking at the Samarpan Diwas on the occasion of Upadhyay's death anniversary.

"Today, the self-reliant India campaign is becoming the medium for building the future of the village's poor, farmers, labourers and middle class," PM Modi said, adding that the vision on the local economy is proof of how practical and comprehensive Deen Dayal Upadhyay's thinking was even in those times. "Today, with the mantra of 'Vocal for Local', the country is realising his vision," he said.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, he said that with the power of self-reliance, the country had delivered the COVID-19 vaccine to the whole world. "In this COVID-19 period, the country displayed the spirit of Antyodaya, and cared for our country's poor. With the power of self-reliance, the country has also proved the Integral Humanism Philosophy, delivered medicines to the whole world, and is delivering the vaccine today," he added.

He further said that the transformational changes taking place in the field of infrastructure will make the lives easier and India will get a new modern image, and with the stature of the country rapidly growing, every Indian will be proud of today's India. PM Modi also elaborated that in politics, consensus is valued, and although the majority runs the government, the country runs with consent.

"We value consensus in politics. I said in Parliament that a majority runs the government but the country runs with consent. We have not just come to run the government, we have come to take the country forward. We fight against each other in elections, it does not mean that we do not respect each other," he said. On the occassion, the PM, along with party President JP Nadda paid floral tributes to the leader.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) thinker and former leader of the political party Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of Bharatiya Janata Party. He became president of the Jana Sangh in December 1967. He contested the Lok Sabha election and lost. He passed away on February 11, 1968. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blue Star launches commercial refrigeration products for vaccine storage

Blue Star Limited on Thursdayannounced the launch of a new range of commercialrefrigeration products and solutions which it said are idealfor storing vaccines.These comprise specifically designed, temperaturecontrolled refrigerators and tra...

Aligarh farmers' meeting:RLD leader Jayant Chaudhry, 5000 others booked

The Uttar Pradesh Police has booked RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary and over 5000 others who attended a major farmers meeting in Aligarh district two days ago under the Epidemic Diseases Act for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols.The FIR, l...

SC refuses to entertain plea on preventing sale of fake COVID-19 vaccines

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to entertain a plea seeking direction to the Centre for framing strict guidelines to prevent any chance of sale of fake coronavirus vaccines in the country.A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Ju...

Countries curb diplomatic ties, weigh sanctions on Myanmar

A growing number of governments are curbing diplomatic ties with Myanmar and increasing economic pressure on its military over the coup last week that erased the fragile democratic progress in the long-oppressed Southeast Asian nation. Pres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021