Left Menu

Women's rights activist charged for role in Polish protests

Under Polish law, a person can face from six months to eight years of imprisonment for causing an epidemiological threat.Lempart told The Associated Press that she sees the charges as an intensification of political pressure on her movement.The development comes as the European Union has repeatedly expressed its concerns about the erosion of democratic norms in the member state.

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 11-02-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 15:56 IST
Women's rights activist charged for role in Polish protests
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

A leader of the Polish Women's Strike, the movement that has led mass nationwide protests against a near total abortion ban in Poland, has been charged with criminal felonies. Marta Lempart told The Associated Press on Thursday that she was formally read the charges at the district prosecutor's office in Warsaw on Wednesday. The changes against Lempart include insulting public officials and causing an epidemiological threat for organising protests during the coronavirus pandemic. Under Polish law, a person can face from six months to eight years of imprisonment for causing an epidemiological threat.

Lempart told The Associated Press that she sees the charges as an intensification of political pressure on her movement.

The development comes as the European Union has repeatedly expressed its concerns about the erosion of democratic norms in the member state. LGBT people and independent media also feel under massive pressure by the right-wing government.

Many protesters have previously been charged with misdemeanours for participating in the protests. She said that in almost all of the cases the courts have dropped those charges. The protests erupted in October when the constitutional court ruled to ban abortions in the case of fetal defects, growing into the largest anti-government mass movement in Poland since communism fell more than 30 years ago. The ruling took effect in late January.

The abortion restriction was widely denounced by lawmakers in the European Parliament earlier this week, with most saying it marks a violation of women's rights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: AIIMS medical experts suggest for online voting in SCBA elections

Medical experts of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS in New Delhi have suggested that the Supreme Court Bar Association SBCA conduct its annual elections through online voting to reduce the spread of the ongoing COVID-19. In...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now UK variant likely to sweep the worldThe coronavirus variant first found in the British region of Kent is a concern because it could undermine the protection given by vaccines again...

Indonesia reports 8,435 new COVID-19 cases, 214 new deaths

Jakarta Indonesia, February 11 ANIXinhua The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indonesia increased by 8,435 in the past 24 hours to 1,191,990, with the death toll adding by 214 to 32,381, the Indonesian Health Ministry said on Thursday. Accord...

Portugal starts giving firefighters vaccine jabs

Portugal has started inoculating the countrys about 15,000 firefighters against COVID-19.Portuguese firefighters commonly operate ambulances, and they will be vaccinated over a two-week period starting Thursday.Meanwhile, the health ministr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021