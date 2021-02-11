BJP won't rest before forming govt in Bengal with two-thirds majority: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah onThursday said that the BJP will not rest before forming thegovernment in West Bengal with a two-thirds majority.

He said that the ''war'' is not just to remove MamataBanerjee from power in West Bengal or to strengthen the BJPbut to turn the state into 'Sonar Bangla' (Golden Bengal).

Shah, while addressing ''social media warriors'' of theBJP here, said that the fight is to bring back the glory ofeastern India, to strengthen the country's borders, throw outillegal immigrants, and give citizenship under the CAA torefugees.

''We will not rest before forming the government inWest Bengal with a two-thirds majority. I know that the BJPwill form the government in the state with more than 200seats,'' he said, adding that he is an optimistic man whosewords have often come true with the ''grace of god''.

The Union home minister said that it will be ensuredthat every voter can freely exercise his/her franchise duringthe upcoming state assembly elections due in April-May.

Shah, known to be the master strategist of the saffronparty, said that winning the West Bengal polls will pave theway for electoral successes in Odisha, Telangana, AndhraPradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the BJP's flag will fly highin the entire country.

He set a target for the BJP's social media team toreach out to two crore of the 10 crore population of WestBengal by propagating the party's messages and the Centre'sachievements, saying it will ensure that almost all thefamilies in the state will be reached through social media.

Shah said that the Left Front, Congress, TMC or the''party from Furfura Sharif'' (indicating at newly floatedIndian Secular Front) cannot bring West Bengal back on thepath of development and it can only be ensured by the BJP.

''Only the BJP has the power to throw the 'tukde tukdegang' into the Bay of Bengal.

''The tukde tukde gangs that have come up from WestBengal to JNU should also be brought to the notice of thepeople of the state,'' he said.

Calling on the volunteers to strategise their campaignwith exuberance, Shah, who inaugurated the party's Bengaliwebsite 'Modipara.com', asked them to form four groups forreaching out to people through social media.

He said that social media teams be divided into foursections -- political analysis, making content with an eye onpolitical satire, taking the content to the people andreceiving feedback.

Shah said that the religious and culturalconsciousness and the soul of West Bengal have to be awakened.

He asked the social media volunteers to raise theissue of Durga Puja and Saraswati Puja allegedly not beingallowed in the state due to the TMC's ''appeasement politics''.

''If Durga visarjan is not held in West Bengal, will ittake place in Pakistan?'' he said.

He called on creating WhatsApp groups down to thebooth-level to spread the party's messages.

''In Uttar Pradesh, we succeeded in winning 300 seatsby spreading the messages to the people through WhatsAppgroups,'' he said.

Claiming that Mamata Banerjee's rule has forced peopleto wonder whether the Left Front regime was better, he allegedthat both the TMC and the Left have spread the culture ofpolitical violence in the state.

He accused the Mamata Banerjee government ofinstitutionalising corruption, criminalising politics andpoliticising administration and police.

Shah said that his blood boils over the killing of 130BJP workers in West Bengal and victory in the elections willbe the true tribute to them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)