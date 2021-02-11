BJP leaders seek probe into suspected suicide of woman in Pune

A 23-year-old woman from Beeddistrict of Maharashtra has died in the city under suspiciouscircumstances, with BJP leaders seeking probe into the death.

The woman, who hailed from Parli in Beed district,fell down from the third floor of a building in Mohammwawadiarea of suburban Hadapsar here in the wee hours of Monday.

A case of accidental death was registered with Wanwadipolice station while the police are also probing if it wassuicide.

The local unit of the BJP submitted a memorandum tothe police, saying that as per some social media posts, thewoman was in a relationship with a minister in the Maharashtragovernment.

When asked by reporters about the allegations, BJPleader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly DevendraFadnavis said it was a serious incident.

''I have been told that some video clips are doingrounds on social media. I expect that Pune Police will conducta detailed investigation and truth will come out,'' he said.

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar wrote a letter to ChiefMinister Uddhav Thackeray, seeking probe.

Another BJP leader and former minister Pankaja Munde,who hails from Beed, also demanded a thorough probe in thecase.

