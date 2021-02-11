Posters of "Missing" MP pasted in walls of Bhubaneswar

Residents of Odisha's statecapital on Thursday morning found posters on walls declaringthat the Bhubaneswar BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi was ''missing''.

The ''missing'' poster raised questions on Sarangi'salleged silence over the controversial draft bylawsnotification of National Monuments Authority (NMA) whichprohibits any activities within 100 metre radius of ShreeLingaraj Temple and Shree Bramheswar Temple in Old Town area.

Police was clueless about the persons who actuallypasted such posters on walls of the state capital.

The MP is attending the on-going Budget session ofparliament in New Delhi.

Sarangi hit back at such a ''missing'' poster campaignby her political rivals by saying: ''Glad that Bhubaneswar ismissing me. I am in Delhi due to the ongoing Parliamentsession. I will return on February 15 and take necessary stepsregarding the draft notification on heritage bylaws forLingaraj Temple.'' Meanwhile, the police arrested two close aides ofSarangi on charge of beating up a man. They allegedly beat upa man named Shubham Hira, who ekes out a living by pastingposters on shops and walls.

Hira in his complaint told the police that he was notaware about the ''Missing'' posters and has no link with pastingthem on walls.

The posters carried a smiling face of theparliamentarian and also contained writings like why the MPremained silent over the controversial heritage bylaws framedfor two major temples in Ekamra Kshetra.

Senior BJD leader and Odisha Minister Ashok ChandraPanda in a twitter post on Wednesday had said: ''The silence ofBhubaneswar MP on the move to stall Ekamra Kshetra projectexposes her sheer commitment to Bhubaneswar Development.

People of Bhubaneswar will not forgive those hindering theEkamra Kshetra project. Har Har Mahadev.'' PTI AAMRG RG

