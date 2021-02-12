RSS politicising Ram Temple again for creating sectarianism in India, says Kerala Congress MLA

After stating that he was 'tricked' into donating money to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for the construction of Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Congress MLA from Perumbavoor in Kerala Eldhose Kunnappilly has alleged that RSS is politicising the Temple again and bringing the religion to it for creating sectarianism in India. This comes after a controversy broke out as a photo of Kunnappilly, has gone viral on social media with claims that he has donated money to RSS for the construction of Ram Temple. However, Kunnappily claimed that 'out of his innocence' he donated Rs 1,000 for the temple construction.

While talking to ANI here on Thursday, Kunnappilly asked RSS about the agenda behind "making this a big issue." He also said that he usually donates to temples and mosques. "Congress party has always been a party committed to protecting secularism. As a Christian, I have more respect for Hindus, the Muslim community and other religions. I often visit temples and mosques. I am also the person who went to Sabarimala just before filing nomination for the last assembly election. I do not think that all Muslims in India are satisfied with the Supreme Court's decision (for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya), which came at the end of a long-running dispute between the Ram Janmabhoomi and the Masjid. But the Muslim community, which wants secularism to prevail in India in the wake of the court ruling, respected it," he said

The MLA said that Congress has no objection to the construction of a temple at Ram Janmabhoomi. "But our objection is that the RSS is politicising it again and bringing the religion to it for creating sectarianism in India. Why is the RSS trying to collecting funds, trapping Congress leaders, raising funds and making it big news?" he asked

He said that anyone living in India has the right and authority to donate to any temple, any mosque, any place of worship in India. "I see no fault in that. As a Christian, I donate to Hindu temples and mosques. What is the agenda behind making this a big issue? The propaganda of the RSS against me was a bad one. I apologized already if the Muslim community had been hurt by me," he said.

A photo showing MLA holding a card with the image of a building on it along with three men has gone viral on social media. In a Facebook post, Kunnappilly has said, "I was contacted by some for donations of a temple. But they didn't reveal that they were RSS workers. I am a secular person. They fooled me."

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust is conducting a mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya, which began on January 15 and will go on till February 27. After the Supreme Court gave the verdict for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed Bhoomi Pujan for the temple on August 5, 2020, at the temple site in Ayodhya. (ANI)

