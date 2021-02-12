Left Menu

Will give Koshyari plane for return journey to Mumbai if he asks for it: CM Rawat

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 12-02-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 21:46 IST
Will give Koshyari plane for return journey to Mumbai if he asks for it: CM Rawat

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will be given a plane by the Uttarakhand government to return to Mumbai if he desires so, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Friday.

The statement came a day after the governor was forced to deboard a Maharashtra government aircraft at the Mumbai airport.

Terming the treatment meted out to Koshyari at the Mumbai airport by the Maharashtra government as ''misuse of power'', Rawat said,''A governor is not an individual but the constitutional head of a state and representative of the President. Respect should be shown to his office as per the conventions in a democracy.” ''He (Koshyari) will be given a state plane by the Uttarakhand government to return to Mumbai if he asks for it,'' Rawat said.

Koshyari had to deboard a Maharashtra government aircraft after sitting in it for about 20 minutes on Thursday when he was told there was no permission for the flight.

He was coming to Dehradun on way to Mussoorie to attend an official function.

Subsequently, Koshyari, a former chief minister of Uttarakhand and one of the senior most BJP leaders from the state, came to Dehradun in a scheduled commercial flight.

Condemning the way Koshyari was treated by the Maharashtra government, state BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat said, ''It was shameful on part of the Maharashtra government to treat him like this. It shows how little it cares for democratic norms.'' PTI ALM RDKRDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: Gangster held with pistol, ammunition in Vile Parle

An alleged member of the AmarNaik gang was arrested in Vile Parle area of Mumbai and apistol, a magazine and three bullets were recovered, a CrimeBranch official said on Friday.Manish Ravindra Shetty 50, a resident of BorivaliWest, was held...

Quake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Tajikistan-Xinjiang border region - GFZ

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the Tajikistan-Xinjiang border region late on Friday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences GFZ said.The quake was at a depth of 86 km 53.4 miles, GFZ said....

Yellen urges G7 to "go big" on stimulus, says U.S. committed to multilateralism

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday urged G7 finance leaders to go big with additional fiscal stimulus to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and told them that the Biden administration was committed to multilateral engagement ...

PM to visit Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Feb 14, will lay foundation stone of multiple projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala on February 14. At around 1115 AM, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several key projects and hand over the Arjun Main Battle Tank MK...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021