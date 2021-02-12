Left Menu

LDF to take out 2 marches from Feb 13 to explain developmental activites of govt

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 12-02-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 22:08 IST
Ahead of the comingAssembly polls, the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Frontwill take out two processions across Kerala from February 13,explaining developmental activities of the government and tocounter various charges raised by Opposition Congress and BJP.

The first procession from Uppala in Kasaragod, to beinaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, will be led byLDF convener and CPI(M) state secretary in-charge AVijayaraghavan and cover the northern districts.

It will conclude on February 26 at Thrissur and beattended by party General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.

The second march across the southern districts, led byCPI leader and MP Binoy Vishwam,will begin from Ernakulam onFebruary 14 and conclude on February 26 at the state capital,Thiruvananthapuram.

Senior party sources told PTI that the two processions,aimed at the continuation of the Left rule in Kerala, wouldenergise the party machinery and give more confidence to theworkers, especially after the LDF emerged triumphant in thelocal body polls in December last year.

The party plans to counter the various allegations raisedagainst it by the Opposition Congress and the BJP and to reachout to all sections of society.

Vijayaraghavan had earlier said the continuation of theLeft government was necessary for development of Kerala.

He had told reporters that the LDF's campaign would be onthe development plank.

He had charged the Congress led UDF with lacking apolitical aim and of challenging the secular mentality of thestate by joining forces with communal parties.

The BJP, he charged, was trying to spread communal poisonin the state, using its ''extremist Hindutva agenda.'' PTI RRTAPRADMINISTRATOR RRTAPRADMINISTRATOR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

