Draghi forms new Italian govt, names politicians, technocrats as ministers

However, some key posts went to non-affiliated technocrats, including Daniele Franco, director general of the Bank of Italy, who was named as economy minister and Roberto Cingolani, a physicist and IT expert, who was handed the new role of minister for green transition.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 13-02-2021 00:30 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 00:24 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Mario Draghi, the former head of the European Central Bank, confirmed on Friday he was ready to form Italy's next government and unveiled a cabinet with a mix of technocrats and politicians from his broad coalition. President Sergio Mattarella asked Draghi to be prime minister after party wrangling brought down the previous administration, and set him the task of tackling the coronavirus health crisis and economic meltdown.

Following a week of consultations, almost all the main parties from across the political spectrum pledged their support to Draghi, and prominent figures from these groups were named as ministers. Luigi Di Maio, a leader of the 5-Star Movement, will remain foreign minister, while Giancarlo Giorgetti, a senior figure in the League party, will be industry minister. Andrea Orlando, from the centre-left Democratic Party, will be labour minister.

However, some key posts went to non-affiliated technocrats, including Daniele Franco, director general of the Bank of Italy, who was named as economy minister and Roberto Cingolani, a physicist and IT expert, who was handed the new role of minister for green transition.

