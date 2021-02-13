Shiv Sena urges Centre to recall Maha Governor

The Shiv Sena, which is in powerin Maharashtra, on Saturday accused state Governor BhagatSingh Koshyari of toeing the BJP's line, and said that if theCentre wants the Constitution to be upheld, it should recallhim.

The party also asserted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi(MVA) dispensation is stable and strong, and added that theCentre cannot use the governor's shoulders to take aim at thestate government.

''Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is back in news again.

He has been in politics for the last many years. He was aUnion minister and also the chief minister of Uttarakhand.

However, ever since he became the Maharashtra governor, he hasalways remained in news or landed in controversy,'' the Senasaid in an editorial in mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

''Why he is always landing in controversy is aquestion. Recently, he is in news over the use of a stategovernment's plane. The governor wanted to go to Dehradunusing the state aircraft. But the government denied permissionto it. He sat in the aircraft on Thursday morning, but as theplane did not have approval to fly, he had to disembark andtake a commercial flight to Dehradun,'' it said.

The opposition BJP is creating an issue out of it. Butwhy did the governor sit in the plane even as the governmenthad not given its approval for it to fly, the party asked.

It was a private tour of the governor and as per thelaw, not only the governor, but even the chief minister cannotuse a state plane for such purposes. The Chief Minister'sOffice (CMO) has acted in accordance with law, it said.

''But Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis accusedthe state government of being egoistic. The country knows whois indulging in politics of ego. Despite the death of over 200farmers during the ongoing protest on Delhi borders over thethree farm laws, the government is not ready to withdraw them.

Isn't that ego?'' the Uddhav Thackeray-led party asked.

A governor should pursue the agenda of the governmentof the day and not that of the opposition, it added.

The Sena also criticised the delay in governor'sapproval of 12 names recommended by the state cabinet fortheir nomination to the Legislative Council from his quota.

''The governor is acting like a puppet,'' it alleged.

The governor of Maharashtra is an honourable person.

But it is also his own responsibility to keep the prestige ofthe position that he occupies. However, he is being forced todance to the BJP's tunes, it said.

''If the Union Home Ministry wants the Constitution,laws and norms to be upheld, it should recallthe governor,''it said.

