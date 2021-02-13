Cong MLAs joined us last year to save MP: State BJP chief
PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 13-02-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 19:24 IST
The 22 Congress MLAs who joinedthe BJP in March last year did so to save Madhya Pradesh whichwas being ''ruined'' by the Kamal Nath government in place atthe time, the latter's state unit chief VD Sharma said onSaturday.
The rebellion by 22 MLAs, many of them loyalists ofCongressman-turned Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, led tothe fall of the Nath government.
''The Congress leaders got wedded to the saffronculture and joined the BJP. They did so to save MP. During 15months of Congress rule, the state was ruined,'' Sharma toldreporters on the sidelines of his party's two-day trainingsession here.
He said these legislators joined the BJP after beingswayed by the public-centric welfare programmes of the party'sgovernments in the state under Chief Minister Shivraj SinghChouhan.
He said the public had endorsed these leaders, who hadto face bypolls after quitting the MP Assembly, by voting forthem.
