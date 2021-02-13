Left Menu

Mehbooba hits back at Shah over his dynastic politics jibe

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-02-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 23:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday hit back at Home Minister Amit Shah over his allegation of dynastic politics in Jammu and Kashmir till abrogation of Article 370 provisions, saying it ''pales in comparison'' to 'Hum do, Hamare do' approach of the Centre.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had on Thursday stepped up the attack against the government over the three farm laws, alleged that these legislations would damage country's food security system as also ''break the spine of farmers'' and that the nation is being run by only four people with a 'Hum do, Hamare do' approach. On Saturday, Mufti took to Twitter to say, ''HM's allegations that J&K was run by three families pales in comparison to the country being run by 'hum do humaray do' (sic).'' In the Lok Sabha on Saturday, Shah said only three families ruled Jammu and Kashmir until Article 370 was scrapped in August 2019.

''Article 370's existence suited them,'' he said.

