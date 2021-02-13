Haryana govt mulling law to make protesters pay for damage to public properties: CM

Haryana govt mulling law to make protesters pay for damage to public properties: CMPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-02-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 23:42 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the state government is considering to enact a strict law to make protesters pay for damage to public properties during their agitations.
Khattar made the remark after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament House in Delhi, a government release said on Saturday.
During the meeting, the chief minister also apprised the home minister of various aspects of the ongoing farmers' agitation, it said.
Khattar also discussed various other issues with Shah, it added.
Responding later to a reporter's query over damage caused by rioters to government properties, Khattar said the state government is already considering to enact a strict law to recover losses from protesters.
Haryana ministers J P Dalal and Anil Vij had on February 11 said that they were in favour of law for recovering damages to public and private properties from rioters and protesters in the state.
"In Uttar Pradesh, if anyone damages public or private property, it is not only a punishable offence, but recovery is made from the accused person,'' Dalal had told reporters here on Thursday.
In August last year, the state assembly in neighbouring UP had passed the Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Properties Bill, 2020.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Team of Delhi Police's Special Cell visits blast site near Israel Embassy
Abu Dhabi T10: Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara fire Delhi Bulls to emphatic win over Maratha Arabians
Haridwar Police on high alert, increases patrolling after blast near Israel Embassy in Delhi
Israel to send investigators to probe blast near its embassy in New Delhi: Report
NSG being deputed to examine characteristics of explosives used in explosion near Israel Embassy in Delhi