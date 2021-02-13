Haryana govt mulling law to make protesters pay for damage to public properties: CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the state government is considering to enact a strict law to make protesters pay for damage to public properties during their agitations.

Khattar made the remark after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament House in Delhi, a government release said on Saturday.

During the meeting, the chief minister also apprised the home minister of various aspects of the ongoing farmers' agitation, it said.

Khattar also discussed various other issues with Shah, it added.

Responding later to a reporter's query over damage caused by rioters to government properties, Khattar said the state government is already considering to enact a strict law to recover losses from protesters.

Haryana ministers J P Dalal and Anil Vij had on February 11 said that they were in favour of law for recovering damages to public and private properties from rioters and protesters in the state.

"In Uttar Pradesh, if anyone damages public or private property, it is not only a punishable offence, but recovery is made from the accused person,'' Dalal had told reporters here on Thursday.

In August last year, the state assembly in neighbouring UP had passed the Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Properties Bill, 2020.

