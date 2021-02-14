PM launches several crores worth projects in TN, says these

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday handed over to the Army, the home-made Arjun MainBattle Tank (MK-1A) and launched various projects and laid the foundation for several others in different sectors, including railways, in Tamil Nadu, describing them as symbols of innovation and indigenous development.

The Rs 3,770 crore Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension was among the completed projects launched by Modi, who also said the decade was going to belong to India, adding the entire world was looking at it with positivity.

This year's central budget, presented by Finance MinisterNirmala Sitharaman on February 1, ''once again showcased the reforms commitment of the government,'' Modi said in his address on the occasion.

On the health front, he said that ''inspired by a humancentric approach, India is making the world's fight againstCOVID-19 stronger,'' in an apparent reference to the country providing vaccines to many nations in their battle against the pandemic.

''We have to keep doing whatever we can to develop our nation and make the world a better place. This is what the makers of our Constitution wanted us to do,'' he said.

At a grand event at the Nehru Indoor Stadium here, the Prime Minister handed over to the Army the Arjun Main BattleTank and also accepted a salute.

The state-of-the-art Arjun tank has been indigenouslydesigned, developed, and manufactured by the Defence ResearchDevelopment Organisation (DRDO)'s Combat Vehicles Research andDevelopment Establishment (CVRDE) at Avadi here along with 15academic institutions, eight labs and several MSMEs.

Modi flagged off the 9.01 km service from Washermanpet toWimco Nagar in North Chennai.

The project was completed on schedule despite the 'globalpandemic,' with the civil construction being taken up byIndian engineers and the rolling stock procured locally, hesaid, adding, it thus strengthened the ''Atma-nirbhar bharat''concept.

With this extension, the Phase I covers a total length of54.05 km and people can travel from the north Chennai localityto the airport in the south using the Metro rail.

Modi dedicated to the nation the Chennai Beach-Attipattufourth line and the Railway electrification of VillupuramCuddalore-Mayiladuturai Thanjavur-Mayiladuturai-TiruvarurSingle Line Sections.

He also laid the foundation stone for the DiscoveryCampus of IIT Madras, which will be built at nearby Thaiyur atan estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore in the first phase over anarea of 2 lakh sqm and the extension, renovation andmodernisation of the Grand Anicut Canal System.

In his speech, the Prime Minister said the infrastructureprojects inaugurated in the state were symbols of innovationand indigenous development.

Asserting that this year's union budget showed hisgovernment's commitment to reforms, Modi said: ''The world islooking at India with great enthusiasm and positivity. Thisdecade is going to be India's because of the hard work of 130crore Indians.'' The country was scaling up its physical and socialinfrastructure at a ''rapid pace,'' and had one of the ''largest''infrastructure today, he said.

Modi also highlighted the importance of conservation ofwater, saying it was not a national issue along but a globalone. ''Per drop more crop,'' he added.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief MinisterK Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam and other cabinetmembers, senior leaders of ruling AIADMK M Thambidurai, K PMunusamy and leaders from alliance parties participated in theevent.

The venue, the sprawling Nehru Stadium premises, andthe entire Periamet neighbourhood in the heart of the citycame under a three-layered security blanket.

Traffic diversions and heavy deployment of policepersonnel were made as part of security measures for the PrimeMinister's brief visit.

Several youngsters at the venue sported T-shirtshailing the chief minister and many from the audience raisedslogans praising Modi and Palaniswami.

Earlier, the Prime Minister arrived at the airporthere, and then flew in a chopper to INS Adyar from where hedrove to the function venue.

All along the way, a good number of supporters and thepublic turned up to greet the Prime Minister as artistesplayed traditional musical instruments to welcome him.

Modi waved at the people who waited on the kerb tohave a glimpse of the leader.

At the event, Modi, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam paidfloral tributes to the portraits of late chief ministers M GRamachandran (AIADMK founder) and J Jayalalithaa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)